This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, May 6

Cinéma du Musée screens Luis Buñuel’s Belle de Jour

Comedy on Mackay

Jazz Nécessaire: The Jeff Louch Trio at le Mal Nécessaire

Chaos & Carnage tour feat. Dying Fetus, Cradle of Filth & more at Olympia

Phoenix folk-punk band AJJ plays Bar le Ritz PDB

