This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, May 5

Cinéma Public screens The Princess Bride

Isabel LaRosa brings her Psychopomp tour to le Studio TD

L.A. rap-rock band Hollywood Undead and Tech N9Ne at Olympia

Shred Fest feat. Obscura, Atheist & more at Théatre Fairmount

World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

