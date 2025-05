What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, May 13

The Ophelias and fanclubwalllet play Casa del Popolo

Berthe Weill, Art Dealer of the Parisian Avant-garde exhibition at the MMFA

Michel Tremblay’s For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again begins at Centaur Theatre

Half Moon Run performs with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra May 13 & 14

Entwined Memories immersive short films at SAT May 13–June 7

