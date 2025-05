What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, May 26

Sommets du cinéma d’animation festival begins, runs through May 31

Free Fringe Festival preview show the Fringe-for-all at Café Campus

Legacy British indie rock band the Wedding Present play Bar le Ritz PDB

Album launch for Montreal alt-franco duo Nous deux at Casa del Popolo

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

