What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, May 20

Shakira plays the Bell Centre

South African electronic band the Kiffness plays Studio TD

Cypress Hill with De La Soul and the Pharcyde play Place Bell May 20–21

Belgian synth-punk band le Prince Harry plays Rockette

Ute Lemper: Rendez-vous avec Marlene at Théâtre Outremont

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.