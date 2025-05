What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 22

Knights exhibition opens at Pointe-à-Callière

Day one of Festival TransAmériques, which runs till June 5

War Ain’t Over! (U Don’t Want It) classical concert

Toronto pop singer-songwriter Lu Kala plays la Sala Rossa

Calgary post-punk band Preoccupations plays Bar le Ritz PDB

