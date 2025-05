What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, May 28

Jean-Marc Vallée: Mixtape exhibition at PHI Centre

Pounding the Pavement. Montreal Street Photography at the McCord Stewart Museum

FTA presents Gentle Unicorn performance nightly through May 30

Live R&B night at le Mal Nécessaire

English singer-songwriter James Bay plays MTELUS

