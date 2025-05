What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, May 12

New Orleans rapper Curren$y plays le Belmont

Scarlet Wives, Jackki Harrt and Passerine play Turbo Haus

Mondays Amiright comedy show at McKibbin’s

Norwegian extreme metal band Enslaved play Théâtre Beanfield

California pop singer-songwriter Jensen McRae plays Fairmount Theatre

