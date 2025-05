What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 15

Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia begins at the Old Port Big Top, runs through Aug. 24

Our Little Secret: The 23andMe® Musical at the Segal Centre through May 18

The Encampments documentary begins its run at Cinéma Moderne

French rapper SDM plays MTELUS May 15

NYC alt-rock band A Place to Bury Strangers play Bar le Ritz PDB

