What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, May 1

Montreal Sketchfest May 1–10

30th anniversary edition of Festival Accès Asie begins

Infamy drop party at Lopez

Group vernissage at VAV Gallery

British electronic/drum & bass act Venjent plays le Studio TD

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.