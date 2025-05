What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, May 7

’90s grunge-adjacent band Bush plays Place Bell

Helen Simard’s Tout s’effondre is at Agora de la Danse May 7–9

Montreal Sketchfest show at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

NYC experimental rock band YHWH Nailgun plays l’Escogriffe

Toronoto shoegaze/indie pop artist Bria Salmena plays Bar le Ritz PDB

