This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, May 14

Black Theatre Workshop Club Zed playwrights’ festival May 14–17

Laurier MacDonald Career Centre open house

Live R&B at le Mal Nécessaire

Toronto singer-songwriter Alessia Cara plays MTELUS

L.A. R&B artist Raveena plays le Studio TD

