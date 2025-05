What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, May 29

30th anniversary reunion party for St-Laurent Blvd. bar Bifteck

FTA presents Batty Bwoy dance show nightly through May 31

NYC hip hop artist Mike plays Théâtre Fairmount

Finnish post-rock band Florist play la Sala Rossa

Maky Lavender & friends play l’Esco

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.