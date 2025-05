What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 8

Album launch for TO/MTL indie folk artist Bells Larsen at Bar le Ritz PDB

The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière continues through May 11

Visit the Botanical Gardens

The Room screening at Cinéma du Parc

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy plays l’Olympia

