What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 2

Japanese Film Festival continues through May 4

Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie Mattel at MTELUS

Vancouver post-pink band Actors play Bar le Ritz PDB

Saturday, May 3

Danse Danse presents CARCAÇA at Place des Arts through May 3

Cosmovision Spring Edition dance party

Montreal experimental band Suuns play Foufs

Sunday, May 4

Last day to see Joyce Wieland: Heart On at the Museum of Fine Arts

Our Little Secret: The 23andMe® Musical at Segal Centre through May 18

Garage rock trio L.A. Witch plays Bar le Ritz PDB

