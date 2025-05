What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 9

Tout s’effondre continues at Agora de la Danse through May 10

L.A. art rock artist Sasami plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Florida death metal vets Obituary play Club Soda

Saturday, May 10

Montréal Roses vs. Halifax Tides FC at Stade Boréale

Jazz Fest presents Nils Frahm at MTELUS May 10 & 11

Nils Frahm sera de retour à Montréal pour 2 soirs consécutifs le 10 et 11 mai prochain 🙌



Billets en vente vendredi à 9h



–



Nils Frahm is coming back to Montreal for 2 consecutive nights on May 10-11 🙌



Tickets on sale Friday at 9am pic.twitter.com/c9lGs2hLUL — Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (@mtljazzfestival) October 29, 2024

Nigerian singer-songwriter Rema plays Place Bell

Sunday, May 11

Pounding the Pavement. Montreal Street Photography exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Metropolis screens at Cinéma du Parc May 9–11

PWHL playoffs game 2: Montréal Victoire vs. Ottawa Charge

