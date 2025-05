What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 23

Festival TransAmériques presents Hatched Ensemble May 23–24

Save Centennial benefit w/ Rufus & Martha Wainwright, Patrick Watson, Sarahmée & more

Texas singer-songwriter Livingston plays Théâtre Beanfield

Saturday, May 24

Mile End en Fête multi-block party May 23–25

Fuego Fuego festival at Olympic Park Esplanade May 24–25

NYC-based indie rock band Momma plays Théâtre Fairmount

Sunday, May 25

Piknic Électronik dance party at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Michel Tremblay’s For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again at Centaur Theatre May 13–June 1

Carey Price meet ‘n’ greet fundraiser for seniors’ mental health

