What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 30

FTA presents Elle Barbara’s AUTOGYNEGAMY wedding and afterparty May 30 & 31

Jai Nitai Lotus’s hip hop performance art show “drip or drown” at MAI May 30 & 31

Paul Cargnello & Marco Calliari joint album launch at Lion d’Or

Saturday, May 31

FTA presents Louise Lecavalier’s danses vagabondes nightly through June 4

The last day of the Sommets du Cinéma d’animation festival

Cinéma du Parc screens George Lucas’s THX 1138

Sunday, June 1

Last day to see For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again at Centaur Theatre

Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Ontario grunge/shoegaze duo Softcult play l’Escogriffe

