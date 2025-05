What to do this long weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this long weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 16

Canadian stand-up comic Katherine Ryan performs at the Rialto

Black Theatre Workshop Club Zed playwrights’ festival continues through May 17

Pouzza Fest punk rock shows May 16–18

Jeux Urbains at the Eaton Centre and Place Ville-Marie Esplanade May 16–18

Saturday, May 17

La Ronde opens for the season

MAC Nocturnes party: Live music, DJs, live art, workshops (afternoon and evening programming)

Industrial music legends Ministry play MTELUS

Australian house music producer/DJ Dom Dolla performs at Olympic Park Esplanade

Sunday, May 18

PWHL playoffs: Victoire de Montréal vs. Ottawa Charge at Place Bell

Michel Tremblay’s For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again at Centaur Theatre through June 1

Victoria, B.C. indie rock band Frog Eyes play Casa del Popolo

Monday, May 19

Season’s first editions of Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau May 18 & 19

Visit the Biodome

