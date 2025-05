The museum closes out its 60th anniversary celebrations with a one-night-only comeback of its signature party event.

The MAC’s Nocturnes parties are back, bringing live music and art experiences to SAT on May 17

The MAC invites Montrealers to celebrate its 60th anniversary year with a one-night-only return of its signature Nocturnes parties at the Société des arts technologiques (SAT). This Saturday, May 17, the MAC will host performances, creative workshops, local artists, DJs and a new family-friendly afternoon experience, curated by Mojeanne Behzadi.

The evening program includes a collaboration between singer-songwriter Elisapie and artist Caroline Monnet, with Hologramme, as well as DJs from Laylit and additional music by the MUTEK festival.

The MAC’s Nocturnes events, which were previously held monthly, have been on hold since the museum moved out of its location next to Place des Arts to allow for major renovations. Off-site exhibitions and events continue (primarily at Place Ville-Marie), with the grand re-opening of the museum’s HQ scheduled for 2028.

Les Nocturnes du MAC takes place At SAT (1201 St-Laurent) on Saturday, May 17, daytime program 12–5 p.m. ($15/free for kids), nighttime events 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. ($30).

