The sci-fi survival thriller series is streaming now in Canada on Netflix.

The Eternaut is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts is Argentine television series The Eternaut, which is streaming now in Canada on Netflix.

“After a devastating toxic snowfall kills millions, Juan Salvo and a group of survivors in Buenos Aires must resist an invisible threat from another world.”

In second and third place are The Last of Us (Crave) and The Four Seasons (Netflix).

