Marcus is already renowned for the quality and attention to detail of their food, but a recently launched weekly event at the Montreal restaurant offers a curated culinary experience that puts more emphasis on drink than food. Sommelier Soirées are intimate apéro-style wine tastings hosted by sommelière Alexandra Guay, or a member of her team, in the private dining room at Marcus.

A dozen wine regions are being explored throughout the year, focusing on a specific country or region each Wednesday. Wines are paired with cheese and charcuterie, as well as commentary and stories behind the wineries. Everyone who attends Sommelier Soirées also receives a personalized certificate of participation.

Four Seasons representative Diane Guenot describes these Marcus events as “an elevated but approachable gathering for wine lovers and curious palates alike.”

