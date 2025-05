The showrunner for Shogun has announced that they are working hard to bring season two to our screens, with the story set to fast-forward 10 years. Justin Marks, who is the creator of the show, has released a statement saying that his team is working tirelessly to write the story for season two, and that it is their priority to show the real history of the characters in the show.

The Success Behind Season One

Season one wasn’t expected to do as well as it did, especially given the fact that 70% of it is subtitled. Interest has also spiked in the original novel, which was released in 1975 by James Clavell. Part of Shogun’s success, however, comes down to the spike of interest in feudal Japan and samurai as a whole. Numerous titles have been released this year, set in the same era, and have gone on to break records. Shadows, for example, surpassed 1 million players in 24 hours. If you look at the Pixel Samurai slot, you’ll see that it’s a retro-inspired game but contains a lot of modern elements. The symbols include a Red Samurai and a green robin, both of which pay homage to ancient Japan and its striking history. It’s not just games that are driving interest in Japan, either. Ryoju Shinimoto, a talented Japanese guitarist, has recently created a Children of Bodom tribute album called Children of Bushido.

The artist uses ancient Japanese instruments, including a shamisen and taiko drums, to add a fresh spin to a classic album. Examples like this help to support the fact that interest in Japan as a whole is now increasing, with the country welcoming a record-breaking 36.9 million international visitors last year. With the spotlight being put on Japan right now, it makes sense that screenwriters are rushing to try and get season two underway, with the team scouting locations that reflect the ancient setting of the series.

The Production Team is Rushed for Time

Due to the rush to capitalize on the steam of Shogun season one, the team is racing against the clock to bring the second season to our screens. Shooting for the show began in January, and they are working with tighter deadlines this time. Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays a leading role in the series, has said that the team is trying to ensure that season two follows the same authenticity as season one. They also want to make sure that they add some twists and surprises, making sure that even people who have read the original books still don’t know what’s coming. The first season set a record by winning 18 prizes at the Emmys, with fans eager to see whether the new release is going to break further records. Either way, it’s clear to see that the team are rushing the production for release in late 2026, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the show drop in 2027, if they are delayed with production, or if the writer’s room need more time to come up with a story that does the original season justice.