“Local utility outages, damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible.”

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Montreal today, with ‘low but non-zero’ tornado risk

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal today, noting that there is a “low but non-zero” tornado risk. Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of supercells — “severe thunderstorms that rotate.”

Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are forecast for late this morning and into the evening. People in the Montreal area are warned that water activities could be hazardous due to “sudden, violent wind gusts on water bodies.”

Thunderstorm outlook for Quebec valid today, Mai 17th.



Thunderstorm outlook for Quebec valid today, Mai 17th.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca. pic.twitter.com/x1vZU4anZk — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) May 17, 2025

