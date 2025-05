“When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal this afternoon.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Strong wind gusts can damage trees buildings and overturn vehicles. Large hail can cause significant damage and injury. When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Stay safe out there.

Thunderstorm outlooks for Quebec valid tonight and tomorrow Sathurday, May 17.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca. pic.twitter.com/AR9MlAbEN4 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) May 16, 2025 Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Montreal this afternoon

