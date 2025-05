“Step-children of the NYHC movement, students of hip hop and Black music, and map-keepers of New York’s underground, Rebelmatic leave no meat on the bone.”

Rebelmatic, Black Hole Eats the Tornado (Say-10)

Right on time for a revolution of the mind, body and spirit, NYC riff crunchers Rebelmatic return with a fourth full-length that drips with the paranoid sweat of early ’80s punk and hardcore, soaked deep into the metal, soul and groove its members also bring to the killing floor. Step-children of the NYHC movement, students of hip hop and Black music, and map-keepers of their city’s underground, Creature, Karnage, Alkatraz and Ramsey Jones leave no meat on the bone with 11 hard cuts of catchy, dizzying aggression made for the moment. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Walls Have Ears”

“Walls Have Ears” by Rebelmatic

