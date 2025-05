The CAQ’s phone ban will cover all school property for the entire school day, and apply to private as well as public schools.

The Quebec government has announced a complete ban on the use of cell phones and similar devices by students in schools at the elementary and high school level, effective in the fall 2025. The CAQ’s phone ban, which currently only applies to the classroom, will cover all school property for the entire school day, and be implemented in private as well as public schools.

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville framed this broader ban on devices as a way to reduce cyberbullying.

As with the previous phone restriction, exception will be made if teachers ask students to use their phones for educational purposes, or if devices are needed by students with disabilities.

A number of Quebec students have voiced their opposition to the phone ban on social media, in mainstream media and with a walkout on May 9 and upcoming protest on May 23.

Drainville first announced the phone ban in classrooms in public schools in the summer of 2023, and school boards complied by developing policies on devices in early 2024. The ban was criticized at the time but did not elicit significant student pushback.

