“Michel Tremblay’s Montreal-set play blends humour and nostalgia, capturing the complex bond between mother and son.”

Quebec theatre classic For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again is at the Centaur from May 13 to June 1

A new production of Michel Tremblay’s For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again (en anglais), breathes fresh life into a Quebec theatre classic. Directed by Alice Ronfard and starring Ellen David and Emmanuel Schwartz, this beloved play honours Tremblay’s mother — the spirited, witty woman who inspired his passion for storytelling.

Originally set in working-class Montreal of the 1950s and ’60s, the play blends humour and nostalgia, capturing the complex bond between mother and son.

The English version of For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again premiered at Centaur in 1998 and became a hit across Canada and the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centaur Theatre (@centaurtheatre) Quebec theatre classic For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again is at the Centaur from May 13 to June 1

For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again will be presented at Centaur Theatre (453 St-François-Xavier) from May 13–June 1

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.