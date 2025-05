Over 60 of the acts scheduled to perform at the 24th edition of POP, from Sept. 24 to 28, were announced today.

POP Montreal has just dropped its first lineup reveal of 2025, announcing 63 of the acts who’ll be playing the festival this year. The 24th edition of the music festival, happening from Sept. 24 to 28 at venues in Mile End and surrounding neighbourhoods, promises a wide range of solo artists and bands falling under their characteristically broad-umbrella definition of “pop.”

Here are 2025 lineup highlights with descriptions care of POP Montreal program director Dan Seligman.

Annie-Claude Deschênes “The solo project of the iconic avant-garde Montreal artist (from Duchess Says, PyPy).”

"Think (early) Mr. Fingers-like techno and Yellow Magic Orchestra's exuberant man-machine minimalism."

"Montreal debut by the mythical drone-folk band Lankum."

"The legendary Top 40 hitmaker, en français and English."

"Toronto post rock misfits really return to Montreal this time around."

"The pioneers of Palestinian hip hop."

"The Reggaeton perro-pop provocateur."

"The foremost female ambassador of Moroccan Gnawa music."

"The dream druggy pop bliss of Chanel Beads."

"4AD pop mavericks U.S Girls return in support of their new album Scratch It."

"Celebrate 10 years of Montreal underground label DuPrince with a stellar bill featuring Hawa B, Les Shirley, Jesuslesfilles."

More POP Montreal announcements are forthcoming as the festival adds to its music lineup and reveals the 2025 parallel programming for Film POP, Art POP, Kids POP and the POP Symposium conferences.

View this post on Instagram

