Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts for the second straight week is comedy-drama series Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne, which is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

“A mystery-of-the-week series following Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. Guest stars are plentiful throughout, from Ellen Barkin and Adrien Brody to Luis Guzmán and Chloë Sevigny. An inverted detective series, also known as a ‘howcatchem’ and popularized by ‘Columbo,’ the crime and perpetrator are shown at the beginning of each episode, and follows Charlie as she tries to solve the mystery.”

In second and third place are Andor (Disney+) and The Last of Us (Crave).

