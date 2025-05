I spent the day with the renowned chef and restaurateur sourcing rainbow trout in Montebello and watching her assemble a perfect crudo at her restaurant in the Village.

Panacée x Beyond the Plate: From fish-farm to table with chef Catherine Couvet Desrosiers

In this episode, I spend the day with chef Catherine Couvet Desrosiers, the former head chef at Foxy who opened her own restaurant, Panacée, in Montreal’s Village last July.

We visited the renowned fish farm Pisciculture Kenauk in Montebello, QC, to get some rainbow trout and bring it back to the restaurant to transform it into a perfect crudo creation.

Desrosiers also explained how her childhood dream of becoming a jeweller evolved into a love of cooking.

Produced and Hosted by Heidi Small

Filmed and Directed by Ezra Soiferman

Edited by Teagan Lance

Graphic Design & Logo by Alex Chocron

Beyond the Plate by Heidi Small is an experience brought to you by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

