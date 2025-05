The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Nora Gray. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Nora Gray

Once a trailblazer in Montreal’s Italian dining scene, Nora Gray has quietly reemerged as one of the city’s most compelling restaurants. With chef Dmetro Sinclair (ex-Salle Climatisée, Willow Inn) now leading the kitchen, the menu has found new clarity — embracing the spirit of Italian cooking with dishes that are generous, confident and deeply flavourful. Think maltagliati with chicken liver ragù, charcoal-grilled Berkshire pork finished with lardo and oregano, or slices of raw Bluefin dressed in peperoncini and olive oil. The wine list, curated by Shelby Skaberna, is thoughtful and deeply rooted, with an emphasis on Old World producers, back vintages, and bottles that reward curiosity. Tucked away on a quiet stretch of St-Jacques, the softly lit, wood-panelled space remains one of the city’s most comfortable dining rooms. (1391 St-Jacques)

