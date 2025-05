The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Liverpool House. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Liverpool House

Of all the restaurants in the Joe Beef family, Liverpool House may be the one that most faithfully captures the group’s original spirit — clever, irreverent and deeply rooted in the tradition of bourgeois French cooking. Chef Catherine Watters’ menu leans hearty and indulgent, but with plenty of freshness: zesty Italian-style beef tartare, perfectly roasted char with leeks, a proper steak frites, and a heap of enticing specials. It’s loud, lively and always generous — the kind of place that reminds you what this group does best and why they’ve been so influential on the restaurant scene both here and around the world. (2501 Notre-Dame W.)

For more on Liverpool House, please visit their website.

