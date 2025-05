The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Limbo. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Limbo

Taking over the space formerly home to Marconi — Limbo is the latest project from the much-loved chef and ex-Salle Climatisée chef-owner Harrison Shewchuk. Joining Shewchuk in the venture are Jack Zeppetelli (ex-Pichai) and Jesse Massumi (Pumpui, Pichai), who head up the front of house in addition to the brilliant Cédric Larocque in the kitchen. Shewchuk’s romantic, francophile tendencies are on full display with a menu that combines classics (mousse de foie with baguette) with other delicacies drawn from the deep recesses of the French culinary canon — like the fantastic pommes dauphines with mouclade (a curry sauce from La Rochelle) or an incredibly robust and well-executed crispy tête de cochon served with puntarelle. Shewchuk and Larocque are doing some of their best-ever cooking, the wine list by Pichai’s Henri Murray is thoughtfully curated (the house martini is perfect, too), and the room has all the warmth and charming sophistication you could hope for. Less than two months after opening, it’s already one of the best tables in town. (45 Mozart)

