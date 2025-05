One of the most complete and enjoyable restaurant experiences anywhere.

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Foxy. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Foxy

Spectacularly good wood-fired cooking, cleverly finessed cocktails, warm-yet-professional service and one of the city’s very best wine lists — honestly, what more could you ask for? Foxy, formerly owned by serial chef-restaurateur Dyan Solomon (Olive + Gourmando, Un Po Di Piu), was recently sold to Véronique Dalle, the restaurant’s managing director. As one of Montreal’s most celebrated wine professionals, Dalle has been shaping wine lists across the city for decades in addition to training many of Montreal’s best sommeliers as an ITHQ instructor. The restaurant’s sterling reputation, exceptional sense of hospitality and excellent cooking remains intact. With a menu built for the open flame, expect dishes with global influences prepared with tact and a generous helping of know-how. (1638 Notre-Dame W.)

