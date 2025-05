The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Dorsia. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Dorsia

WITH Hospitality’s most lavish project to date, Dorsia is a fine-dining destination that delivers on its ambitions. Housed in a dramatic Old Montreal corner building, the space is pure grandeur — custom marble, parquet floors and a blown-glass chandelier set the tone, with interiors by Ivy Studio drawing inspiration from the great dining rooms of London and Paris. Behind the stoves is chef Miles Pundsack-Poe (ex-Meadowood, Ensue), whose French-Italian menu balances precision with flair. Highlights include squash agnolotti finished with dry-aged citrus butter and black truffle, and a lacquered duck crown for two — dry-aged, five-spiced and served alongside a cascade of roasted mushrooms. The wine list is broad and conventional, but well-chosen; the service is polished, attentive and refreshingly warm. For dessert, a cashew millefeuille with passionfruit and mango might be one of the best finales in the city. (396 Notre-Dame W.)

For more on Dorsia and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

