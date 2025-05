Montreal restaurant Juliette Plaza has also been named among the best new restaurants in the country.

Montreal’s own Le Violon has been named the best new restaurant in Canada

Canada’s 100 Best has revealed their annual restaurant lists for 2025. Coming in at #1 as the best new restaurant in Canada is Montreal’s own Le Violon.

Le Violon also ranked #11 on the 100 Best Restaurants list, which featured 25 Montreal establishments.

Montreal’s Juliette Plaza was also featured on the best new restaurants list, ranked #7 (and #77 overall). For the complete list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, please visit their website.

