Amid the ongoing housing crisis, the City of Montreal is pointing Montrealers towards a housing search tool on the OMHM website, as well as the 311 hotline, to help find a home by Moving Day (July 1). The hotline is recommended for Montrealers with expiring leases who haven’t found a home by Moving Day.

The OMHM also supports vulnerable households in their search for permanent housing with financial aid and even emergency shelter and temporary storage — eligibility can be confirmed by calling 311.

“Every year, July 1st is a particularly stressful time for more and more Montrealers who are struggling to find housing options that meet their needs and budget. In the face of the housing crisis and growing vulnerabilities, our administration continues to deploy various solutions and put resources in place that are adapted to the needs of the entire population.”

City officials also invite those looking for housing to consult the rent registry as a reference for current Montreal rental rates.

