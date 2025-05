The Langelier project will soon transform a site the size of 25 football fields, currently occupied by two shopping centres.

Today, Groupe MACH announced the largest mixed-use real estate development in Greater Montreal in recent memory. The Langelier project will see the construction of a “dynamic, green and diverse” new neighbourhood with 7,000 residential units in the East End of Montreal. The site at Jean-Talon and Langelier, which is currently occupied by two shopping centres, spans 1,450,000 square feet — the approximate size of 25 football fields — and is considered a major heat island in the area.

Plans for the Langelier project include 400,000 square feet of commercial space, 5,700 diverse residential units, 1,300 social and community housing units, an elementary school, a structuring linear park and many other amenities, catering to a future population of 25,000.

As part of the project’s first phase (scheduled for completion in 2031), two residential towers will connect directly to the Montreal metro’s future Langelier station on the extended blue line.

The full MACH plan for the neighbourhood, which will cover 5.8-million square feet at a cost of $3.5-billion over 15 years, will also feature 400,000 square feet of new green spaces.

