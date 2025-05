Canadians are rewatching the previous installment of the Mission: Impossible series as its sequel hits theatres.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Christopher McQuarrie’s action spy film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning — starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, among others — which is streaming now in Canada on Netflix.

“In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

In second and third place are Mickey 17 (Crave) and Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+).

