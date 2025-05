The ride-hailing app is currently recruiting in Montreal and across Quebec, offering a $250 bonus to new drivers.

Lyft is coming to Montreal to compete with Uber

The ride-hailing app Lyft will soon be coming to Montreal and other cities across Quebec — namely Quebec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières and Saguenay. The Uber competitor has been recruiting Quebec drivers since May 8, offering a $250 bonus to those who give 25 rides within their first 30 days, along with other incentives that present an alternative to the way Uber operates.

The launch date for riders has yet to be announced.

Lyft, an American company, already has a presence in Montreal in the form of the Bixi bike-sharing system, which they provide the hardware and software for.

