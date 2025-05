“Lucy Dacus’s fourth album comes complete with a Hozier duet and songs about her feelings for her Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker.”

Lucy Dacus, Forever Is a Feeling (Geffen)

After Lucy Dacus reached new commercial heights with Boygenius in 2023, her fourth album Forever Is a Feeling comes complete with a Hozier duet (“Bullseye”) and themes about her feelings for Boygenius’s Julien Baker. Some songs are more potent than others, but “Ankles,” “Best Guess” and closer “Lost Time” are all sterling examples of her effortless knack for frank, earnest storytelling. Forever Is a Feeling ultimately is a couple songs away from rivalling Dacus’s best work (Historian and Home Video are a hell of an act to follow), but it’s still a solid entry in her discography. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Best Guess”

“Best Guess” from Forever Is a Feeling with Boygenius

This review was originally published in the April issue of Cult MTL.

