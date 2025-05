Unsurpringly, Conservatives are those least likely to want Canada to fight back against Trump’s tariffs.

Large majority of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs against the United States

A new study by Léger has found that a large majority of Canadians support retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

69% of Canadians say they are in favour of the Canadian government responding dollar for dollar to any tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian imports. Just 18% say they are opposed.

Support for retaliatory tariffs is highest among Liberal (83%), NDP (85%) and Bloc Québécois (76%) voters, and lowest among Conservatives (59%).

This web survey on the economy was conducted from May 2 to 4, 2025, with 1,626 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

