A large majority of Canadians in every province say they would vote no in a referendum on separating from Canada.

According to a study by Léger, a large majority of Albertans oppose separation from Canada.

29% of Albertans support their province becoming its own country, while 67% oppose the idea.

A previous study by the Angus Reid Institute found that a large majority of Canadians in every province say they would vote no in a referendum on separating from Canada. The study found that separatist sentiment decreases with education (24% among high school graduates, 9% among university graduates).

The study also found that a majority of Canadians agree that Danielle Smith has betrayed Canada.

The results are based on online research conducted from May 9 to May 12, 2025, with a representative sample of 1,000 Albertan adults 18 years of age and older from Leger’s LEO panel.

