Set within a portable studio and multiple stages, the show blends music, spoken word, dance, visual projections and performance art.

Set within a portable studio and multiple stages, the show reflects on the Montreal artist’s ongoing quest for self-knowledge and individuality. With socially conscious lyrics and introspective themes, Lotus challenges the audience to consider how identity evolves and how fear shapes authenticity. Joined by his mentees, he opens space for reflection on whether we are defined by those around us or by our own journey.

Expect a raw, thought-provoking experience that celebrates the fluidity of identity.

drip or drown by Jai Nitai Lotus will be presented by MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance) from May 30–31

