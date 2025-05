A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Conservatives are the most likely to exhibit anti-vax sentiment — by far.

The study found that 50% of Conservatives believe “there is a real risk of serious side effects from vaccinations,” significantly higher than Liberal (11%) and NDP (15%) voters who say the same.

Conservatives are also the most likely to downplay the seriousness of measles, and deny that opposition to childhood vaccination is irresponsible.

A previous study by the Angus Reid Institute found that Conservatives were more than five times more likely to be anti-vax than Liberal and NDP voters. Overall, 50% of Conservatives were skeptical of vaccines.

The fact remains that Canada’s anti-vax population largely consists of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the federal election last month.

In Alberta, the provincial government failed to hold a press conference on measles outbreaks until May, despite cases rising in March and April. Some speculated that the silence on the part of Premier Danielle Smith was due to “potential political backlash from her base in the post-COVID-19 vaccine mandate environment.”

The resurgence of measles in Canada is directly linked to a downward trend in childhood vaccination rates. While vaccines are considered to be very safe and effective, the impact of misinformation on vaccine acceptance — as we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic — cannot be overlooked. Studies show that Conservatives are significantly more likely to believe disinformation.

It’s high time Conservatives addressed the anti-vax sentiment in their party. The anti-vax movement in Canada is made up almost entirely of CPC voters. The party has a responsibility to counteract misinformation and keep their supporters informed, as their decisions will affect the health and safety of their communities.

he Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 20 to 23, 2025, among a randomized sample of 1,685 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

