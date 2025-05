The 55 to 64 age group can apply as of today, while eligibility for Canadians aged 18 to 54 will be rolled out by May 29.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that the Canadian Dental Care Plan will be expanded to cover all age groups in the coming weeks. As of today, the plan — which was first rolled out to seniors and children in Dec. 2023 — now covers the 55 to 64 age group. Canadians aged 18 to 34 can apply as of May 15, while those in the 35 to 54 age group become eligible on May 29.

The Canadian Dental Care Plan is already open to people of all ages who have disabilities.

To see eligibility requirements and to apply, please click here.

“Because of this plan, millions of people can now afford to see a dentist — some for the first time in decades. Soon, millions more will get that same care.”

We’re expanding the Canadian Dental Care Plan. Starting today, Canadians aged 55-64 can apply. In the coming weeks, applications will open to Canadians aged 18-54.



