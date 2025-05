The Sore Loser Party of Canada

The vote hadn’t even been counted when Danielle Smith urged Mark Carney to “reset the relationship” with Alberta… by promising to protect the province from “future hostile acts” from Ottawa.



Smith’s preemptive strike against anything less than total federal capitulation came on the heels of ‘elder statesman’ Preston Manning suggesting Carney’s win would fuel Western separatism — something Manning is hoping to explore with an ill-defined “democracy forum.”

Western separatists aren’t the only poor sports.



Couchaphile J.D. Vance’s best friend Jamil Jivani was very happy the CBC hadn’t been defunded when he ranted and raved that Doug Ford was a “hype man for the Liberal Party.”



Meanwhile, Tory lickspittles at the National Post were coming up with every explanation imaginable to excuse the Conservatives’ loss, including an apparently complacent electorate, phoney values and even Donald Trump.



Then there’s the man himself, Pierre Poilievre, who — despite having lost the election and the seat he’s held for 20 years — refuses to do the honourable thing and step down. Instead, there’s talk he may try to weasel back into Parliament by asking someone who actually did win to resign so he can then run in a by-election.



Sorer losers are hard to imagine. ■

“A majority of Canadians dislike Pierre Poilievre, and he just lost his seat. The fact that the CPC would even consider keeping him on as party leader tells you how wildly out of touch they are. They don’t care about unity. This is the party of division.”https://t.co/NcZL2bBVLU — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) April 30, 2025 The Sore Loser Party of Canada

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.