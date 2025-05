Both films are streaming now on Prime Video.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Edward Berger’s political thriller Conclave — starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini — which is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

“In the halls of the Vatican and surrounded by influential religious leaders, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with helping to choose a new pope following his death; this is one of the world’s oldest and most secretive events. As he delves deeper, he discovers hidden secrets that could threaten the very core of the Roman Catholic Church.”

In second and third place are Babygirl (Prime Video) and Nonnas (Netflix).

Conclave and Babygirl top streaming charts in Canada

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.