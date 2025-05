Le Bon was voted #1 Best Actor/Actress and #2 Hottest Montrealer in this year’s Best of MTL readers poll.

Charlotte Le Bon on her Québécoise character on The White Lotus and how Montreal is her muse

2025 has had its share of very real and very unpleasant drama, but HBO’s The White Lotus provided some much-needed fiction to distract us all. The third season of Mike White’s resort murder mystery aired on Crave throughout much of the voting period for this year’s Best of MTL readers poll, and this was most definitely reflected in the results. Actress Charlotte Le Bon, who played Chloé, was voted #1 Best Actress and #2 Hottest Montrealer. Though she has had a number of film roles over the past decade (including Anthropoid and Fresh), this role introduced Le Bon to much of the world, Best of MTL voters included.

Lorraine Carpenter: Congratulations on your win in the Best Actor category and #2 ranking in Hottest Montrealers. What is your message to your local fans?

Charlotte Le Bon: It has nothing to do with me, it’s only Montreal running through my veins ;) So honoured to represent!

LC: It’s very cool that you played a Québécoise character on The White Lotus, and that differentiating between Québécois and French was a thing on the show. Were there any interesting questions, consultation or conversations about Montreal or Quebec with Mike White or your fellow cast members?

Charlotte Le Bon: Mike White is a very smart man. We had one conversation about making Chloé a Québécoise instead of French, and he rewrote the character effortlessly. He knew about the mix up between the Québécoise and the French and even wrote a scene about it. He just loves these weird details that make all of his characters so singular and fun to play with. They’re just cliché enough to entertain you, and weird enough to keep you on the edge.

LC: Are you currently living in Paris?

Charlotte Le Bon: I don’t live in Paris anymore! I live in the Laurentians. My boyfriend lives in Montreal so I get to hang very often.

I just love this city with all my heart. It is my childhood home. All of my first feelings, fears, hopes and dreams were born here. For me, Montreal is such a muse. ■

